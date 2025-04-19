Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

UL has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Unilever stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.82. The stock has a market cap of $158.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. Unilever has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $65.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4674 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

