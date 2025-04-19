ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sharat Sharan Sells 3,529 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Sharat Sharan sold 3,529 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $16,021.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,188,173 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,305.42. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sharat Sharan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 31st, Sharat Sharan sold 39,196 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $204,995.08.

ONTF stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.55. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ON24 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ON24 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,167,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 490,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 66,022 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ON24 by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circumference Group LLC raised its position in ON24 by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Circumference Group LLC now owns 394,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

