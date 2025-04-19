Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PAC. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Shares of PAC stock opened at $194.90 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $146.62 and a 12 month high of $205.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 171,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

