Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Genuine Parts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $114.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $163.86. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.81 and its 200-day moving average is $121.44.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.4% in the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 321,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,303,000 after buying an additional 40,346 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 18.4% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.