United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Up 69.2% in March

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

United-Guardian Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:UG opened at $8.21 on Friday. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United-Guardian in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United-Guardian in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United-Guardian during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in United-Guardian by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

