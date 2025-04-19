Farringdon Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $340,282,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Ventas by 1,489.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,456,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,501,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,916,244,000 after purchasing an additional 912,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,499,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,180,000 after purchasing an additional 896,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,557,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,261,000 after purchasing an additional 599,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 214,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $14,645,401.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,138,143 shares in the company, valued at $77,644,115.46. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $243,558.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,373. The trade was a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,778 shares of company stock worth $20,934,891 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $67.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $71.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.59.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 1,010.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Baird R W upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Argus set a $75.00 target price on Ventas in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ventas

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.