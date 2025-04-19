Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the March 15th total of 854,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,204,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 20.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $242,000.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GGLL opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $186.07 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of -2.73. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $53.72.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2172 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

