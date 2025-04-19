GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Short Interest Update

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,560,000 shares, a growth of 68.3% from the March 15th total of 28,260,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GME. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush set a $11.50 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Get GameStop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GameStop

GameStop Stock Up 2.1 %

GME opened at $26.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.99. GameStop has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.95 and a beta of -0.44.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. GameStop had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GameStop will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In related news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $36,228.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,875.81. This trade represents a 5.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alain Attal acquired 10,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 572,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,740,948. The trade was a 1.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 515,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,140,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of GameStop by 41.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 471,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after buying an additional 138,597 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,750,000 after purchasing an additional 244,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.