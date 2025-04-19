Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Short Interest Up 70.5% in March

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, an increase of 70.5% from the March 15th total of 70,100 shares. Approximately 17.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualigen Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Qualigen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualigen Therapeutics Price Performance

Qualigen Therapeutics stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. Qualigen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a patent-protected rapid, onsite immunoassay testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, an oligonucleotide-based drug candidate to treat various nucleolin-expressing cancers, including liquid and solid tumors; QN-165, a drug candidate for the potential broad-spectrum treatment of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and selective target antigen removal system, a therapeutic device to remove circulating tumor cells, viruses, inflammation factors, and immune checkpoints.

