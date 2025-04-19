Barclays Lowers Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $13.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.03.

Invesco Stock Performance

Invesco stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. Research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Invesco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Invesco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 153,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

