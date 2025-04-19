Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 870,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after buying an additional 108,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TME. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

TME stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

