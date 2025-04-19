Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 274 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 11,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Bank of America decreased their target price on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $246.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $237.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.39.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $144,874.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,899.96. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $298,055.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,534,090. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $14,124,094 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

