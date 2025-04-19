Mariner LLC Has $9.22 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $111.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.24. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 64.89%.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

