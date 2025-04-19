Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.93.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. StockNews.com raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In related news, Director Douglas L. Col purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $226,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,850. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,980,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,265,000 after purchasing an additional 506,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,991,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,819,000 after acquiring an additional 505,543 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,201,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,541,000 after acquiring an additional 125,827 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,556,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,632,000 after purchasing an additional 63,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,529,000 after purchasing an additional 46,436 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.63%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

