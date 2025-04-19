Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,191,918 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 267,736 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.90% of Starbucks worth $929,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $81.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 78.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.24.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

