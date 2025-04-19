Capital International Investors Purchases 2,522,846 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,561,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522,846 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 13.87% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $301,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.15 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0921 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

