Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,216,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,920 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 6.11% of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF worth $317,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 225.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 49,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 33,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGSM opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $26.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.0681 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

