Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 365 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $988,950,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,572,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,671 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Snowflake by 930,132.6% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $52,087.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,968.75. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $48,963,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,610 shares in the company, valued at $47,756,878.10. This represents a 50.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,589 shares of company stock worth $82,405,796. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $143.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 1.13. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $194.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.07 and its 200 day moving average is $154.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.76.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

