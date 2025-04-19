Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLWS opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $338.36 million, a P/E ratio of -48.36 and a beta of 1.80. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 89,301 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $748,342.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,668,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,123,412.70. The trade was a 1.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,079,703 shares of company stock worth $15,366,224. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

