Capital International Investors Sells 233,514 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Capital International Investors lowered its stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,268,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,514 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.98% of CAVA Group worth $255,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in CAVA Group by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $86.03 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $172.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 187.03 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CAVA. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 target price on CAVA Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America started coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In related news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $101,422.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,785,024.10. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $76,499.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,860.76. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,235 shares of company stock worth $3,514,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

