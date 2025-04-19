Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $546,000 Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 4,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $51.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average is $69.54. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.73%.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $184,437.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,762. This trade represents a 26.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $94,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,798. The trade was a 51.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,721 shares of company stock worth $1,677,017. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MC. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Moelis & Company from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

