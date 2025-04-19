Barclays PLC Reduces Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129,219 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $28,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 18,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,045. The trade was a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total value of $2,631,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,730,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,624,059.52. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,400 shares of company stock worth $11,810,418 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $134.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $174.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

