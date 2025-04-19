Barclays PLC Acquires 31,497 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $33,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in STERIS by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $222.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $197.84 and a 12 month high of $248.24.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. Equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STERIS

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.