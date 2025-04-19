Capital International Sarl Acquires 27,715 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,715 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl owned approximately 0.08% of Grifols worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Grifols by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of GRFS opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.41. Grifols, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Grifols in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

