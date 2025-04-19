Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $256.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $269.56. The company has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.