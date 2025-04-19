KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in KB Home by 24.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,816,000 after buying an additional 38,638 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in KB Home by 97.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,226,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KB Home from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on KB Home from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,708.21. The trade was a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Trading Up 2.9 %

KB Home stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.85.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

