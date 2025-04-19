Capital International Sarl Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,014 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the airline’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the airline’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,853 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,770 shares of the airline’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $24.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $36.12.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Barclays reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Melius raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LUV

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director C. David Cush acquired 5,000 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,011 shares in the company, valued at $570,900.33. This trade represents a 35.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.