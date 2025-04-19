159,239 Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Bought by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 159,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000. Capital International Sarl owned 0.06% of New Fortress Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 2,156.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

NFE stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta acquired 5,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,016.21. This trade represents a 2.48 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

