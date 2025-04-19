Capital International Sarl Boosts Stake in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,869 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl owned about 0.07% of UL Solutions worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 653.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in UL Solutions by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in UL Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $102,714.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,285 shares in the company, valued at $492,105. This trade represents a 17.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

UL Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ULS opened at $55.64 on Friday. UL Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.54 million. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 44.52% and a net margin of 11.36%. Research analysts anticipate that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UL Solutions from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $60.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

UL Solutions Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

