Capital International Sarl Sells 48,187 Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Capital International Sarl decreased its holdings in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,187 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl owned approximately 0.15% of Borr Drilling worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Borr Drilling by 5,369.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,509,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,000 shares during the period. Rovida Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,070,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,628,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,744 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 2,201,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after buying an additional 701,478 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,385,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 667,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

BORR opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Borr Drilling Limited has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $465.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.78 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Borr Drilling’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Featured Stories

