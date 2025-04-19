15,909 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Purchased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,367,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,526,000 after purchasing an additional 282,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,760,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,749,000 after acquiring an additional 223,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,538,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,059,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $157.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.32 and its 200 day moving average is $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.56. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $159.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.39.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

