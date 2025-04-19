Capital International Sarl Invests $3.28 Million in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $1,666,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 56,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 729,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,399,000 after purchasing an additional 89,016 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Up 4.4 %

ASND opened at $165.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.54. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $111.09 and a 1 year high of $169.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.64. Equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASND shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

