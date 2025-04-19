Capital International Sarl Purchases 2,983 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $38,489,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, JBGlobal.com LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $159.91 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $205.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.34.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $262.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

