Capital International Sarl Raises Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Welltower by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,219,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,495,000 after purchasing an additional 104,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finward Bancorp acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $147.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.34, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.76 and a 1 year high of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 171.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.46.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

