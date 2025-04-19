Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Boosted by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,204.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 543,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,757,000 after acquiring an additional 501,441 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 747.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 21,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 161,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 91,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $127.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.81 and a 200-day moving average of $147.59. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $201.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.94 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 36.66%.

Several analysts have commented on MPC shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $161.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This represents a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. This represents a 19.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

