NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,565 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 62,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 421,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,377,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV opened at $110.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3836 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

