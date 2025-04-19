Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. The trade was a 1.46 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,464.64. This represents a 19.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $161.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.79.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $127.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $201.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.94 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.66%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

