Robert Sumas Sells 1,500 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert Sumas sold 1,500 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $53,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,809.11. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Robert Sumas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 8th, Robert Sumas sold 943 shares of Village Super Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $34,146.03.
- On Friday, April 11th, Robert Sumas sold 400 shares of Village Super Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $14,380.00.
Village Super Market Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Village Super Market stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.42. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64.
Village Super Market Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Village Super Market
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in Village Super Market in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Village Super Market during the third quarter valued at $54,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Village Super Market in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 8,860.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Village Super Market
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.
