Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $437,000 in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 827.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,550,000 after buying an additional 1,911,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,542,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,226 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 609.5% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 667,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,267,000 after purchasing an additional 573,175 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,254,000. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,555,000.
Shares of SMTC opened at $26.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.85. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $79.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13.
In other news, CFO Mark Lin sold 10,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $377,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,155. This represents a 48.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,787 shares of company stock worth $665,044. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
