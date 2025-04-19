19,769 Shares in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,769 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in QuinStreet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,002,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,327,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,228,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,413,000 after purchasing an additional 201,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,068,000 after purchasing an additional 41,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 26,394 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in QuinStreet by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 946,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,827,000 after buying an additional 605,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

QuinStreet Trading Up 2.6 %

QuinStreet stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.46 million, a P/E ratio of -73.05 and a beta of 0.91. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QuinStreet

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $194,846.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 337,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,269.28. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,836,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,955,585.08. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Profile

(Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.