David Michael Barrett Sells 25,686 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 25,686 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $72,691.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,728,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,891,909.70. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 32,079 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $89,500.41.
- On Friday, March 21st, David Michael Barrett sold 2,900 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $9,280.00.
- On Wednesday, March 19th, David Michael Barrett sold 37,001 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $120,993.27.
- On Monday, March 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 27,331 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $91,832.16.
- On Thursday, February 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 31,781 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $109,008.83.
- On Tuesday, February 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 45,643 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $167,966.24.
- On Thursday, January 23rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,715 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $54,658.05.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, David Michael Barrett sold 36,289 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $120,479.48.
- On Friday, January 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 32,473 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $110,732.93.
Expensify Trading Up 1.8 %
Expensify stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.03 million, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Expensify by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,218,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,224 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Expensify by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 602,565 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Expensify by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth about $3,085,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Expensify by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 779,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 36,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Expensify from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on EXFY
Expensify Company Profile
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Expensify
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.