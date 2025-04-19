David Michael Barrett Sells 25,686 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 25,686 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $72,691.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,728,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,891,909.70. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expensify alerts:

On Thursday, April 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 32,079 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $89,500.41.

On Friday, March 21st, David Michael Barrett sold 2,900 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $9,280.00.

On Wednesday, March 19th, David Michael Barrett sold 37,001 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $120,993.27.

On Monday, March 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 27,331 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $91,832.16.

On Thursday, February 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 31,781 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $109,008.83.

On Tuesday, February 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 45,643 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $167,966.24.

On Thursday, January 23rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,715 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $54,658.05.

On Tuesday, January 21st, David Michael Barrett sold 36,289 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $120,479.48.

On Friday, January 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 32,473 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $110,732.93.

Expensify Trading Up 1.8 %

Expensify stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.03 million, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Expensify declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 20.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Expensify by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,218,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,224 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Expensify by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 602,565 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Expensify by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth about $3,085,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Expensify by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 779,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 36,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Expensify from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXFY

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.