Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 592 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,735,444,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,317 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,463,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 156,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,202,000 after buying an additional 21,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 118,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,226,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
VOOG stock opened at $318.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $285.24 and a twelve month high of $386.44.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
