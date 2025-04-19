CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 85,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,275,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.1 %

CRWD stock opened at $375.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59. The company has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.52, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Stephens initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,529 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.10, for a total transaction of $4,844,734.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,641,035.90. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,401 shares of company stock worth $45,119,220. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.