Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VERX. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Vertex from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vertex from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.91.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.06, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.80. Vertex has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $60.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vertex

In other Vertex news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,555,343.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749.36. This trade represents a 99.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 53,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $3,041,052.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,428,435.36. This trade represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at $13,237,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex by 30.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,947,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,200,000 after buying an additional 686,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Vertex by 85.3% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Vertex by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

