5,797 Shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITCI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 25,435 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,753,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,463,000 after purchasing an additional 155,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 597,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,735,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITCI opened at $131.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.76 and its 200-day moving average is $105.97. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.09 and a 12 month high of $131.98.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Baird R W downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.70.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

