Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 63,342 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 13,592.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,342 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jones Trading dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

RWT opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $736.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.15. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 44.36, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 218.18%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

