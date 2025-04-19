Jump Financial LLC Acquires 32,738 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 399.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,738 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,188,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 510,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,408,000 after buying an additional 43,438 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 80,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $1,022,140.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,751.55. This represents a 9.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,132,431. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:USB opened at $38.21 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

