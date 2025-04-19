Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of IAC by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of IAC by 1,398.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in IAC by 1,193.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in IAC by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IAC shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark cut their price target on IAC from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a report on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on IAC from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.24. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

