Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 5,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at $99,906,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BILL by 828.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,457 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BILL by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,610,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,421,000 after buying an additional 852,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 413.7% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 526,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,591,000 after buying an additional 423,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on BILL from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $40.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,063.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $100.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

