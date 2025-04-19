IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAXGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 415.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $22.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. IMAX has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). IMAX had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

